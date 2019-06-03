New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 Aircraft with 13 people on board, including eight crew members and five passengers, went missing after taking off from Assam’s Jorhat airbase on Monday.

The aircraft was heading to the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh. The Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground is located near the China border.

The aircraft has contacted the ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from the Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm.

The IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Operations aircraft on a search mission to locate the AN-32, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited.