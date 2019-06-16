New Delhi: Newly-appointed Flying Officer G Navin Kumar Reddy was in for a surprise when after his Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa pinned his wings on his uniform.

Reddy, who topped his class and won the ‘Sword of Honour’, received the ‘wings’ of the Air Chief from the Air Chief himself on Saturday.

Navin Kumar Reddy, the only son of a Subedar in the Indian Army, received a President Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff ‘Sword of Honour’ for securing the first position in the pilot course.

BS Dhanoa was the Reviewing Officer for the Combined Graduation Parade.

Dhanoa told news agency ANI, “While I hang my uniform in September, let my wings be worn by the young boy to let him soar through trials and challenges of flying.”

The IAF Chief reviewed the parade and addressed the graduating course wherein he complimented the cadets on their exceptional drill standards and impeccable turn out. As the cadets passed through the portals of the Academy parade ground, a total of 152 were awarded the President’s Commission.

Dhanoa congratulated the officers from friendly foreign countries and those from sister services for the successful completion of their training.

Dhanoa also stressed upon the immense trust and confidence that the service rests in the newly commissioned officers and their capabilities. He mentioned the pride he felt in reviewing the Parade and made a special mention of the award winners.

With ANI inputs