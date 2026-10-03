IAF Chief gives major update on AMCA: Foreign 5th-generation jets an option amid Pakistan’s stealth move

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that reports of Pakistan acquiring fifth-generation fighter aircraft are certainly a cause for concern, especially if training of its pilots has also begun.

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IAF Chief gives major update on AMCA: Foreign 5th-generation jets an option amid Pakistan’s stealth move (Pic: X)

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has issued a major strategic statement on reports that neighboring Pakistan has acquired fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft and is beginning training of its pilots. He acknowledged that the flow of advanced technology across the border is certainly a matter of concern, but he assured the nation that India possesses the full lethal capability and a robust strategy to thwart this threat.

The Air Chief underlined that modern warfare is determined not by a single advanced aircraft or platform, but by how deeply it is integrated with the entire military and defense system.

He also stressed the need to accelerate India’s indigenous Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (AMCA) program to maintain future air balance. The Air Force Chief categorically warned that if there were any delays in the indigenous project, India would have to immediately decide on alternative routes and foreign Fifth Generation aircraft to meet its operational needs, ensuring India’s strategic advantage in the air.

“”If there are delays in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme, we may have to look at other options. Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory.”

‘Don’t think we need a separate drone force’

“Drones are not revolutionary to the Indian Air Force, but evolutionary. We are growing the number of drones and loitering munitions. Whether we need a separate drone force, I don’t think so. They should be a part of the same setup, and we have to be operating together. These have to be together along with other weapons so that they bring in that effect. We cannot be operating one type of weapon separately somewhere and another type of weapon separately. So we have not thought of having a separate drone force.”

On Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar

On Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that every Indian is proud of him and What he did was exceptionally brave. “He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us,” he added.