New Delhi: Indian Air Force’s Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Tuesday clarified that no two-finger test was conducted on the 28-year-old woman who had accused a fellow IAF officer of rape at the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. “IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was done. We’re well aware of the rules and all due action would be taken,” the IAF Air Chief Marshal said while addressing the media.

A woman Indian Air Force officer had accused her colleague of raping her during a training course at the Coimbatore IAF institute, leading to his arrest by an all-women team of Tamil Nadu Police on September 25. She said in her police complaint that she was also subjected to the two-finger rape test, which has been banned by the Supreme Court.

The woman also said the attitude of some officers, who were made aware of the sexual assault, was to force her into withdrawing the complaint.

According to the complaint, the woman had come to Air Force College for training and the assault took place inside her room at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore’s Redfields. She got injured while playing a sport. After taking medication, she went to sleep in her room, and when she woke up she found that she had been sexually assaulted, said the complaint.

The accused, Amitesh, a native of Chhattisgarh, was presented before the court on September 27 and his custody was extended for two more days. However, N Sundaravadivelu, Amitesh’s lawyer, said that the police do not have jurisdiction in matters relating to the armed forces personnel. “Such cases can only be heard by a defence court,” the lawyer said.