New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who on September 30 took charge as the 26th Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Friday, visited Srinagar airbase in his maiden tour outside Delhi to review the operational preparedness and security situation. This his first visit to Srinagar after taking over as IAF Chief.

J&K: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria today visited Srinagar air base in his maiden tour outside Delhi after taking over as IAF Chief. He reviewed operational preparedness & security situation. pic.twitter.com/CD8YBtAKOo — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

His visit to the Srinagar airbase assumes significance in the backdrop of increasing ceasefire violations from Pakistan along the Line of Control.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army had released a statement saying, the number of ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side has increased in the past one year. The Indian Army on Friday said Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for more than 2000 times till October 10 this year. The Army also said that over 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland.

“Over 2,317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10, while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control and hinterland,” the Army said in a statement.

Saying that the incidents of ceasefire violations have increased from Pakistan side in the last one year, the Army said that more than 200 terrorists have been killed, including foreigner terrorist commanders, during the encounters.

“In 2018, there were 1,629 ceasefire violations and 254 terrorists were killed including foreigner terrorist commanders,” the Army added.

After taking charge, Bhadauria had called the Rafale fighter jet a ‘game-changer’ and had said that it will give India an edge over Pakistan and China.

“Rafale is a very capable aircraft. It will be a game-changer in our operational capability. It will give India an edge over Pakistan and China,” Bhadauria had told ANI.