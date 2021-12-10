New Delhi: “My father was a hero and my best friend,” Aashna Lidder, the daughter of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who died in the IAF helicoper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, said on Friday while speaking to media in New Delhi. Sixteen-year-old Aashna Lidder paid her last respects to her father Brigadier LS Lidder at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment.Also Read - Coonoor Chopper Crash: The 11 Bravehearts Who Were Martyred Along with CDS Bipin Rawat

Speaking to media after attending her father’s last rites, Aashna said it’s a “national loss” and called him a “hero”. “I am going to be 17. So he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It’s a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator,” Aashna Lidder, fighting back her tears, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - General Bipin Rawat's Cremation LIVE Updates: General Bipin Rawat's Daughters Pay Last Respects

#WATCH | Daughter of Brig LS Lidder, Aashna Lidder speaks on her father's demise. She says, "…My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator…" He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on Dec 8th. pic.twitter.com/j2auYohtmU — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder on Friday was cremated with full military honours at Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment. His wife Geetika Lidder and daughter Aashna Lidder bid their final goodbye to him.

Big loss, must give him smiling sendoff: Brigadier Lidder’s wife

Visuals by ANI showed Geetika Lidder, in tears, and Aashna Lidder, fighting back her tears, paying floral tribute to Brigadier LS Lidder in heart-wrenching scenes from Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment. Geetika Lidder was seen kneeling down near her husband’s coffin as she kissed it and bid her final goodbye.

Speaking to ANI after paying last respects to her husband, Geetika Lidder said,”We must give him a good farewell, a smiling send-off, I am a soldier’s wife. It’s a big loss.”