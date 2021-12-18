New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday said VVIPs flying protocols will be reviewed and revised based on the findings of the probe related to the IAF chopper crash where India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces officials were killed. He also said that threats from Pakistan and China were being evaluated.Also Read - 'Served Nation with Pride and Valour': Condolences Pour in as IAF Chopper Crash Survivor Group Captain Varun Singh Succumbs to Injuries

"After Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash, the VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the enquiry. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it," Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

IAF Chief Marshal Chaudhari said all angles of the IAF chopper crash are being probed to look into every aspect of “what could have gone wrong”.

“I wouldn’t like to pre-empt any findings of Court of Inquiry as it’s a thorough process. It’s a mandate to investigate every single angle and look into every single aspect of what could have gone wrong and come out with suitable recommendations and findings,” Chaudhari said.

“Let me assure you that it is a very very fair process, this entire Court of Inquiry,” the IAF said.

Noting that the nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes, IAF Chief Chaudhari said India’s security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges which will require building multi-domain capabilities.

Delivering his address at the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal near here, Chaudhari said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent air force with many new injections such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters and a wide variety of sophisticated or sophisticated systems.

The nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes. New technology and radically new doctrines have emerged in the last few years. India’s security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges. It will require us to build multi domain capabilities and execute all our operations simultaneously and in shortened time frames Chaudhari said.

On border tensions with China, the IAF chief said disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Ladakh but complete disengagement is yet to be completed

“The stand-off with China does continue, disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Ladakh but complete disengagement has not taken place. The Air Force will continue to maintain deployment. We are prepared to take on any challenge that we may face in that area,” IAF chief Chaudhari said.