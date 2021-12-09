Chennai: The Indian Air Force, on Thursday morning, recovered the ‘Black Box’ or the data recorder of the ill-fated M 17 helicopter that crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty leading to the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other armed personnel.Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Air Marshal Manvendra Singh to Head Tri-Services Inquiry, Rajnath in Parliament | Full Statement

As per news agency IANS, a 25 special team of the Air force officers led by Wing Commander R Bhardwaj has recovered the black box and more details are awaited. The team has been conducting search operations since morning as the priority on Wednesday was to recover the bodies safely to Wellington Army hospital. Also Read - Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone survivor of Chopper Crash Had Dodged Death in 2020 As Well | A Look Into What Had Happened

Critical equipment of IAF Mi-17 that crashed near Coonoor near Tamil Nadu recovered by Air Force officials from the spot pic.twitter.com/4AD3NEHBdZ — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Also Read - IAF Chopper Crash: Black Box, Cockpit Voice Recorded of Ill-fated Mi-17VH Helicopter Recovered, Crucial Data Soon

But what is a Black Box? And how could it solve the mystery behind the ill-fated crash?

A Black Box or the Flight Data Recorder is an electronic device that records some of the most crucial parameters of a flight including, cockpit conversations, air pressure, and altitude among others. The device is placed in aircrafts to facilitate the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

Unlike what the name suggests, the modern device is neither black in colour, nor is a box of any kind. Black boxes are painted bright orange. This helps investigators to locate them easily in case of any accident. The devices are built to withstand any accident without sustaining damage to preserve the vital information of last minutes before the crash. They are enclosed in corrosion-resistant stainless steel container with high-temperature insulation.

There are two types of flight recorder devices—a flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR). FDR recording the history of dozens of parameters collected several times per second during the course of a flight, while the CVR records the sounds inside the cockpit, including conversation between the pilots.

The flight data recorder or the black box of Mi-17VH helicopter would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when the 63-year old Rawat, the country’s first CDS, his wife, and 11 others were killed when the chopper crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the fatal mishap happened in the Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area. A

The black box can reveal the data about the helicopter’s final flight situation and other aspects. Though called black box, the flight data recorder is painted in bright orange colour and it records the flight data and cockpit conversations. Further forensic examination of the remains of the chopper can also reveal if there were external causes for the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)