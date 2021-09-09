Jalore: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were on Thursday onboard a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft that completed the first ‘emergency field landing’ on a national highway (NH-925) in Jalore, Rajasthan, as part of a readiness drill by the Armed Forces. Videos of the emergency landing drill, as the aircraft safely touched down on the road, were widely shared on social media platforms. Apart from the C-130J, the Air Force also conducted the emergency landing drill of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft and the touch-and-go landing of a Jaguar aircraft.Also Read - IAF Aircraft With Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Onboard Conducts Emergency Landing Drill on Rajasthan Highway. Watch Video
An-32 military transport aircraft and Mi-17v5 helicopter of the IAF also landed at the emergency strip, showing its complete operational readiness to act as an auxiliary military airbase.
Here are the top quotes from the event:
- “Having an emergency landing field so close to the international border shows that India is always prepared to defend its unity, integrity, & sovereignty. It shows that India is capable to deal with any challenge,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
- “This emergency landing field and the three helipads will not only be useful in the time of war but to carry out rescue and relief operations during any natural disaster,” Singh said.
- “Govt yesterday approved the procurement of 56 transport aircraft for Rs 22,000 crores for IAF. This is a historic decision,” the defence minister said, adding that it is the first time a private Indian company is participating in manufacturing in the field of aviation.
- “Whenever an out-of-the-box idea is proposed, apprehensions emerge. But glad for the support from the Defence Ministry and Airforce that has led to the successful launch of this 3 km long road-cum-air strip,” said Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
- “We made 3 world records,” Gadkari said talking about recent road constructions. “Air Force chief told that it usually takes 1.5 years to build an airstrip. I told him that we will construct these for you in instead 15 days of good quality,” he said.