Jalore: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Roadways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were on Thursday onboard a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft that completed the first 'emergency field landing' on a national highway (NH-925) in Jalore, Rajasthan, as part of a readiness drill by the Armed Forces. Videos of the emergency landing drill, as the aircraft safely touched down on the road, were widely shared on social media platforms. Apart from the C-130J, the Air Force also conducted the emergency landing drill of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft and the touch-and-go landing of a Jaguar aircraft.

An-32 military transport aircraft and Mi-17v5 helicopter of the IAF also landed at the emergency strip, showing its complete operational readiness to act as an auxiliary military airbase.

Here are the top quotes from the event: