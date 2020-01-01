New Delhi: On New Year’s eve, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted a video summarising the everyday life of a soldier. The video, where Sukhoi-30s and Rafale jets could be seen taking to skies, aims to pay tribute to men and women in uniform.

“Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020,” the tweet was captioned.

In the video, soldiers are seen braving tough weather conditions and training in rough terrains.

In the 2-minute long video, the narrator says, “Keeping an eye on enemies and giving them a befitting reply is what bring joys to a soldier.”

Indian Air Force wishes all a very Happy New Year 2020. भारतीय वायु सेना की ओर से सभी को नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#HappyNewYear2020 #IndianAirForce #NewYearEve pic.twitter.com/QZ2b2sUyVZ — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 31, 2019

Today, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also extended new year’s wishes.

“I pray to Waheguru ji to give me courage and strength to perform my duties as the chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country,” he told news agency ANI.

“Our priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times. We will pay special attention to respect human rights,” he added.