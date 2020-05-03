

To express gratitude towards coronavirus warriors, who are engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force aircraft will shower flower petals over hospitals treating COVID-19 patients also hold a flypast of Sukhoi-30 aircraft. Navy's ships will also be lit up in their honour.

This is the third major display of gratitude to health workers. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested countrymen to clap or clang utensils for the COVID-19 warriors from their balconies, followed by people switching off their lights and lighting candles and diyas on the PM's request.

Earlier on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

The thanks-giving activities will start with laying of wreaths at the police memorial in Delhi and in several other cities to honour the police personnel deployed for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown. It will be followed by fly-pasts by fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, covering a sizeable number of cities and towns across the country beginning 10 AM.

Cities where fighter jets of IAF will conduct fly-pasts include Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna and Lucknow. Transport aircraft of the force will carry out similar drills in a number of cities including Srinagar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram, officials said.

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, will be flying over Rajpath, Delhi’s centrepiece boulevard, and will orbit over the city for around 30 minutes from 10 AM.

Helicopters from the IAF and Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating coronavirus patients and shower petals as a tribute to the corona warriors. In Delhi, IAF helicopters are scheduled to shower flower petals on a number of hospitals including AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, GTB, LNJP, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Safdarjung, Sir Ganga Ram hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, Max hospital in Saket, Apollo Indraprastha hospital and Army Research and Referral hospital.

Military bands will play “patriotic tunes” outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients across the country, the officials said.

Separately, Indian Navy helicopters will shower petals on Kasturba Gandhi hospital and naval medical hospital Ashwini in Mumbai, GMC and ESI hospitals in Goa, Ernakulam General hospital in Kochi, Government TB and Chest hospital in Vizag and GB Pant hospital in Port Blair.

Navy officials said the Western Naval Command will illuminate five naval ships from 7:30 PM to 11:59 PM off the Gateway of India in Mumbai. They would display banners like “India Salutes Corona Warriors” and will sound the siren of the ships and fire flares at 7:30 PM at anchorage. Additionally, the Naval air stations at Goa would organise a human chain on the runway to honour the ‘corona warriors’.

The Eastern Naval Command will illuminate two ships at anchorage from 7:30 pm to midnight at Visakhapatnam coast. Flower petals will be dropped by IAF helicopters on select hospitals in multiple cities including Leh, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Jaipur, Varanasi, Patna, Lucknow, Bhopal, Ranchi, Raipur, Kolkata, Itanagar and Shillong, the IAF official said.

On the other hand, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country mounted to 37,776 on Saturday evening, while 1,223 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far. Of the total cases, 26, 535 are active while 10,017 people have recovered.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with its total number of cases rising to 11,506, followed by Gujarat, which has reported 4,721 cases so far, and Delhi with 3,738 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.