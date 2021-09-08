New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday authorised a deal with the Airbus Defence and Space of Spain to buy 56 C-295MW transport aircraft, thereby replacing the Indian Air force Planes introduced sixty years ago. Approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, the contract will comprise the Tata consortium manufacturing most of the unit.Also Read - Afghan Airspace Closed for All Flight Operations, Air India's Delhi-Kabul Flight Cancelled

According to statement, the Ageing Avros of the Indian Air Force will be replaced by the military transport aircraft, costing between a sum of Rs 20,000 crores and Rs 21,000. As per the sources, the prices explicitly depend upon the exchange rate. As per the release, a total of 16 C-295MWs will be delivered in a flyaway condition from Spain within a period of 48 months of signing the contract. On the other hand, the release even mentioned that Tata will make 40 of C-295MWs within a span of 10 years.

"This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company," it said. The release mentioned that the C-295 MW has a capacity of 5-10 tonnes and also boasts contemporary technology with a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.

The aircraft Avro is a military transport with a twin-engine turboprop and has a freighter of British origin. It can hold a capacity of 48 paratroopers or six tonnes of freight. The maximum cruise speed of Avro is 452 kilometres per hour. Avro was first introduced into the Indian Army in the early 1960s. The release said, “All 56 C-295MWs will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The project will give a boost to aerospace ecosystem in India Warfare Suite.” The government said that through these initiative has offered a unique opportunity for the private Indian sector to enter into the field of the intensive technology and highly competitive aviation industry; this project will also give a rise to the Atmanirbhar campaign initiated by the Centre.

Under the advancing project, a total of 600 highly skilled jobs are likely to be recruited directly, while a total of 3000 indirect jobs along with an addition of 3000 medium-skill employment opportunities will be granted. More than 42.5lakh man-hours of work have been initiated within the defence and aerospace sector of India.