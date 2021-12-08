New Delhi: A military chopper carrying chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and several others crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. The number of casualties are still unknown and the local police have ascertained only three rescued and searches are on for others. Along with General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots were travelling in the chopper. Confirming about General Rawat’s presence, Indian Air Force tweeted, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.” The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.Also Read - IAF Mi-17V5: All You Need To Know About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat

Following the incident, several leaders like Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Captain Amarinder Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari and several others have expressed shock and prayed for safety of all passengers.

Here are the reactions from top leaders following the IAF Chopper Crash carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and top officials:

Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2021

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021