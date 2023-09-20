Home

News

IAF’s First C-295 MW Aircraft Lands At Vadodara Air Force Station

IAF’s First C-295 MW Aircraft Lands At Vadodara Air Force Station

C-295, India's first transport aircraft took off from Seville in Spain on September 15 and made three stopovers in Malta, Egypt and Bahrain before reaching Vadodara today.

Image tweeted by @IAF_MCC

Vadodara, Gujarat: The first C-295 MW aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed at the Air Force Station in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday. IAF officials said the transport aircraft was flown by Group Captain PS Negi and landed in Vadodara today after taking off from Bahrain.

Trending Now

On September 13, the C-295, India’s first transport aircraft was received by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The C-295 took off from Seville in Spain on September 15 and made three stopovers in Malta, Egypt and Bahrain before reaching Vadodara today, officials said, according to news agency ANI.

You may like to read

Haling it as a major milestone for India, the IAF Chief said the induction of the C-295 aircraft would improve IAF’s tactical airlift capabilities. “It is a major milestone not only for IAF but for the whole country. This is for two reasons – first, for IAF it improves our tactical airlift capabilities. For a nation, it marks the beginning of a new era,” he said.

The IAF's first C-295 MW aircraft landed in Vadodara today. The aircraft would be handed over to the #IAF in a formal ceremony on 25 Sep 23 at AF Stn Hindan by the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.#AtmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/qkhoamP2IG — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 20, 2023

The Air chief also revealed the C-295 aircraft will be produced in India under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ after the first 16 aircraft roll out from this plant.

“For Atmanirbhar Bharat, after the first 16 aircraft roll out from this plant, the 17th aircraft onwards will be made in India. It’s a big step for the Indian aviation industry where we will be manufacturing the first military transport aircraft in the country,” he said.

After receiving symbolic keys form the airbus officials, the IAF chief marked the occasion as a momentous day and termed it as the beginning of a new era.

Moreover, on the handing over of C-295 transport aircraft to India, Airbus Head of Defence and Aerospace Jean-Brice Dumont said that Make in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat are at the heart of his company and pointed to his team members saying they will have to learn ‘Bharat’.

The aircraft is the first of 16 C-295 that was produced in Spain and the remaining 40 will be made in an Indian facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara under a joint venture of Tata and Airbus. The aircraft is expected to be inducted formally into the service at a ceremony in Hindan around September last week.

The Indian Air Force chief was personally involved in the contract at important stages as Deputy Chief of Air Staff where he was leading the contract negotiations.

Indian Defence Ministry and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain signed a contract for procurement of 56 C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force in September 2021. C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5-10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and paradropping of troops and cargo. Sixteen aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and forty aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within 10 years of the signing of the contract.

The first project is the first of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.

All 56 aircraft will be installed with an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The project will give a boost to the aerospace ecosystem in India in which several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in the manufacturing of parts of the aircraft, according to a press release of the Ministry of Defence.

The programme will provide a major boost to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Government as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian Private Sector to enter into a technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation Industry.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES