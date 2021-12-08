New Delhi: An Army chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and seven others crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Apart from the crew, General Rawat’s staff and family members were also among the nine people on board. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force tweeted.Also Read - Passengers List Shows CDS Bipin Rawat's Wife Also On Board The Ill-Fated Helicopter

All You Need To Know IAF Mi-17V5 Chopper:

An Mi-17V-5 is touted as one of the most advanced military transports which is operable in any geographical condition, in adverse climatic conditions

The Mi-17V-5 is a Russian-made military transport helicopter which is designed to carry personnel, cargo and equipment

The Mi-17V-5 is fitted with an external sling which can carry cargo on the outside too

Its primary task includes tactical air drops, to destroy targets on the ground and carry the wounded.

The Mi-17V-5 can carry arms like unguided rockets, cannons, and small arms.

It can be operated day/night, fitted with a heavy armor protection

The helicopter can be operated in high-altitude and hot conditions; it has a high accuracy in target approach through the use of a satellite navigation system

Mi-17V-5 also ranks among the most technically advanced helicopters of the Mi-8/17 type

2008 – Russia’s Rosoboronexport signed a contract with India to deliver 80 Mi-17V-5 models which was completed in 2011 -2013

Reports also suggest that CDS Bipin Rawat has rushed to a military hospital, where his treatment is underway.

Here are the names of the passengers onboard:

Gen Bipin Rawat Mrs Madhulika Rawat Brig LS Lidder Lt Col Harjinder Singh NK Gursewak Singh NK Jitendra Kumar L/NK Vivek Kumar LINK B Sai Teja Hav Satpal

