New Delhi: An MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior on Wednesday morning around 10 AM. No casualties have been reported as both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely.

The aircraft was on a routine training exercise at the Gwalior airbase when the incident happened.

