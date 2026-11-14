IAF officer leaked secret war plans, fighter jet details to Pakistani spy in exchange for nude photos, chargesheet reveals

An Indian Air Force Wing Commander allegedly leaked secret war plans, drone capabilities and fighter jet deployment details to a Pakistani intelligence operative in exchange for nude photographs, a Delhi Police chargesheet has revealed.

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An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander allegedly shared highly confidential military information with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative in exchange for nude photographs, according to a chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police. The officer reportedly leaked details of India’s secret war plans, drone operations, fighter aircraft deployment, military exercises and sensitive defence locations.

According to the police chargesheet, the officer was in contact with the suspected Pakistani operative through WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026. During this period, he allegedly shared classified information and documents with the operative.

The case was registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the officer has remained in custody for around five months.

IAF officer shared secret war plans in exchange for nude photos

One of the most shocking allegations in the case concerns the exchange of classified military documents for explicit photographs. According to the chargesheet, the Pakistani operative sent a nude photograph to the Wing Commander, following which he allegedly shared a page from a secret Indian Air Force war plan.

The police further alleged that the officer offered to share one page of the classified document for every nude photograph he received.

The officer was intercepted and questioned on April 1 after he was found carrying a smartphone into his office, the chargesheet stated.

What classified military information did the officer leak?

The Delhi Police has alleged that the Wing Commander shared several important details about India’s military capabilities and defence operations. The information reportedly included details about a secret IAF drone unit, including its strength, organisational structure and working methods.

He allegedly shared information about drone trials, operational capabilities, flight endurance and weapon-targeting systems. The officer also disclosed possible locations where the drone unit could be deployed during a war-like situation.

Apart from drone-related information, the chargesheet alleged that he shared details about the deployment of fighter aircraft in Leh.

Information about a military exercise conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, was also allegedly passed on to the Pakistani operative.

The police further claimed that the officer disclosed the locations of sensitive military installations and details about troop deployment during wartime.

According to investigators, such information could help an enemy understand India’s military preparations, identify operational weaknesses and plan its activities accordingly.

Officer allegedly tried to install Spyware on devices of five subordinates

Another serious allegation in the case is that the Wing Commander allegedly helped the Pakistani operative gain access to the electronic devices of other military personnel. According to the chargesheet, the suspected Pakistani operative sent him several applications and links containing malware or spyware.

These applications could potentially be used to access confidential information stored on mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The police alleged that the officer also facilitated the installation of specific spyware and malware on the electronic devices of five officers working under his command.

Investigators suspect that the purpose was to access sensitive information stored on their devices and monitor their communications with senior officers.

This suggests that the alleged espionage operation may not have been limited to collecting information directly from the Wing Commander. Police are also examining whether the devices of other officers were targeted to gain access to a wider network of military information.

3,008 WhatsApp messages exchanged with the Pakistani operative

The Delhi Police has also presented digital evidence to support its allegations against the Wing Commander. According to the chargesheet, an examination of his WhatsApp data revealed that the officer and the suspected Pakistani operative exchanged a total of:

3,008 text messages

65 photographs

65 message reactions

42 voice calls

Four video calls

Six URLs

Investigators are examining these communications to establish the nature of their relationship and identify the classified information allegedly shared during their conversations.

The police are also investigating whether the officer acted alone or whether other people were involved in the alleged espionage operation.

IAF Officer was under surveillance before arrest

The case came to light after the Indian Air Force authorities raised concerns about the officer’s activities and shared information with law enforcement agencies. According to an earlier report by The Indian Express, the officer was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 30, 2026, following an investigation based on a complaint from the Air Force.

The IAF had also confirmed that the officer was under active surveillance before being handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies.

Earlier reports said investigators suspected that the officer had been targeted through social media by a woman allegedly linked to Pakistani intelligence handlers. The interaction reportedly developed into conversations and video calls before requests for military-related information began.