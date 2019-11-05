New Delhi: A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention (TADA) court has set November 26 as the date of hearing in the case against separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in connection with the killings of four Indian Air Force (IAF) officers on January 25, 1990.

The trial in the case in the TADA court began on October 1, after the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court on April 26, lifted a stay on his trial ordered by a single-judge bench in 1995. The HC also struck down the transfer of the trial to Srinagar, which was by another single-judge bench in 2008.

The case pertains to the killing of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three other IAF personnel after they were fired at by terrorists in Srinagar’s Rawalpora, an incident in which 40 others, including a woman, were also injured. Malik was chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 31, 1990 in connection with the case. He is also facing trial in connection with the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, the daughter of the-then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989-90.

Malik is presently lodged in the national capital’s Tihar Jail on charges of terror funding.

The JKLF was banned by the Centre earlier this year in March under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 1997 under its policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorists and terrorism.