Jamnagar: While monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in different parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar and Assam, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) are working constantly to rescue the people from flood-affected areas.

The IAF teams have also been carrying out flood relief operations in different parts of the country.

Here’s a video where IAF personnel rescued a girl in the flood-affected area of Jamnagar.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel rescuing a girl in flood affected Jamnagar. #GujaratFloods (10.8.19) pic.twitter.com/0hCh2gSU2z — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

In Kerala, Sarang helicopter rescued 5 civilians from the swirling waters in Nilgiris and food packets were also dropped.

As many as 11 people requiring medical help were evacuated to Coimbatore.

The death toll has reached 55 and over 1.5 lakh people shifted to around 1,300 camps across the rain-battered state of Kerala. Officials said that the maximum deaths – 15 – were reported from Wayanad, while Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode were other worst-hit districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the coming days.

It has also issued a red alert for eight districts and orange alert for 6 districts.