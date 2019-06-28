New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot yesterday narrowly escaped an accident, showing his professionalism and quick thinking, after the Jaguar aircraft encountered a flock of birds immediately after the take-off.

On Thursday morning, the Jaguar aircraft, loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks and Carrier Bomb Light Stores (CBLS) pods, took off from AFS Ambala for a training mission.

Immediately after the take-off, the aircraft encountered a flock of birds and the bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

#SavingLives: On the morning of 27 June19, an IAF Jaguar aircraft loaded with two additional fuel drop tanks & Carrier Bomb Light Stores

(CBLS) pods took off from AFS Ambala for a training

mission. Immediately after take off, the aircraft encountered a flock of

birds. pic.twitter.com/Mb0otqadVe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2019

Despite most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in seconds, jettisoned two additional fuel drop tanks and CBLS Pods as per Standard Operating Procedure and safely landed the aircraft.

The IAF tweeted the video from its official handle and said that the actions of the young pilot bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF because of extensive operational training.

“The professionalism and quick thinking by the pilot not only saved a war waging asset but also the lives of many civilians in the area adjoining the airfield,” IAF said.