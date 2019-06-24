New Delhi: Commemorating 20 years of Kargil War, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday lined up a number of activities at the Gwalior Air Base in Madhya Pradesh. The activities included a symbolic ‘recreation’ of Tiger Hill attack and a static display of Mirage-2000 and other aircraft used during ‘Operation Vijay’.

The function held in anticipation of the 20th anniversary of India-Pakistan war in July will be graced by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who is the chief guest at the event.

Several gallantry award winners, active and retired, who served in ‘Operation Vijay’ would also attend the event at the Gwalior Air Base.

An official told news agency PTI, a number of events have been planned by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir next month to mark the anniversary celebrations spread over three days from July 25 to July 27.

#WATCH Commemorating 20 years of #KargilWar, Indian Air Force at Gwalior Air Base recreates Tiger Hill attack and display aircraft used during ‘Operation Vijay’. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/K3kh4FPnXW — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

“However, as part of the build-up to the main event, numerous activities have been planned to be organised all over the country from the first week of July,” an official said.

These also include a victory flame that will be flagged off from the National War Memorial on July 14 and is expected to reach Dras War Memorial on July 26.

This is the 20th year of the Kargil War, one of India’s fiercest wars, that is etched with memories of the brave sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers. Kargil Vijay Divas is celebrated on July 26 every year.

With PTI inputs