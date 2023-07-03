Home

News

India

IAF Rescues Mountaineers Stranded On Thajiwas Glacier In Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

IAF Rescues Mountaineers Stranded On Thajiwas Glacier In Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

The two mountaineers, Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by an IAF ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

Photo Credit: Twitter @PRODefSrinagar

Srinagar: Two injured mountaineers stranded on the famed Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir’s renowned tourist resort Sonamarg, were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

“In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries,” PRO Defence Srinagar said in an official statement.

You may like to read

The IAF shared the visuals of the daring rescue op on its official Twitter handle which showed the two mountaineers being rescued from the hostile snow-clad environment.

In a swift and successful operations today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter resued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries.@IAF_MCC #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/y6CVLh2Fyq — PRO Defence Srinagar (@PRODefSrinagar) July 2, 2023

The defence spokesman said that the two mountaineers, Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by an IAF ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

“The entire operation from request to the IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital ended in little over an hour including to and fro travel,” said the spokesman, adding that the Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the rescue operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.