New Delhi: The 15-member search and rescue team, camping at the crash site of AN-32 aircraft since June 12 in search of survivors, has been retrieved today by helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

IAF said that all members were fit and in good health and the team comprising of 8 personnel from IAF, 4 from Army and 3 civilians were recovered using ALH and Mi-17V5 helicopters.

On June 13, all the 13 bodies of Indian Air Force personnel onboard the AN-32 transport aircraft and the black box were recovered. The families of all 13 IAF personnel onboard the AN32 aircraft that went missing on June 3, were informed that no survivor could be traced from its crash site near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

IAF Pays tribute to the brave Air-warriors who lost their life during the #An32 crash on 03 Jun 2019 and stands by with the families of the victims. May their soul rest in peace. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019

The Russian-made aircraft had taken off from Jorhat on June 3 at 12.27 PM for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 PM.