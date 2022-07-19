IAF To Form 6 Squadrons Of Tejas Mark-2: The advanced version of the country-made fighter aircraft Tejas will soon increase the strength of the Air Force. Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary said that six squadrons of Tejas Mark-2, an advanced version of the Air Force Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), will be built. The Air Force has decided to buy 108 planes necessary for them. The IAF has already placed orders for four squadrons of Tejas Mark-1A. The Tejas Mark-2 fighter is not only more powerful than the existing Mark-1, but the attacking systems in it are also highly advanced.Also Read - Violence in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi: 3 Arrested Over Death of School Girl, Security Tightened

The new version of the aircraft will be equipped with a Sukhoi-30MKI BrahMos missile. It will also fit laser-guided bombs like the Mirage-2000. With this, the new Tejas will be able to attack the enemy from air to land. Also Read - Violence Erupts After Girl Dies at School in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, CM Stalin Appeals For Peace | Top Updates

Indigenous aircraft of fifth generation will also be available

After the production of Tejas Mark-2 starts, the Air Force will place orders for this fighter in large numbers. The LCA Mark-2 fighter aircraft will replace the Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighters after a decade. After this, there are plans to induct at least seven squadrons of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) into the Air Force. Also Read - Craving A Beach Day? Here Are The 5 Cleanest Beaches In India One Just Cannot Resist | See Pics

Tejas Mark-2 will be more potent against enemies

In terms of design, the Tejas fighter falls in the category of delta wing aircraft. That is, it will be less likely to crash when attacked. The wings of Tejas Mark-2 are 30 cms bigger than that of Mark-1

In the new model, connaught have been given on both sides of the front of the wings of the aircraft so that the aircraft will be saved from enemy firing attacks. This feature was not in the current version of Tejas i.e. Mark-1

It is placed in the category of medium-weight fighters, while the Mark-1 is in the light combat aircraft category. The increased weight is due to the advanced radar and necessary changes to the additional capability

The new version can fly up to an altitude of more than 56 thousand feet. The flying ceiling of Tejas Mark-1 is 50 thousand feet. The extra height will help in attacking the enemy

Missile approach warning system. If there is a missile attack from behind, then the aircraft will release so much smoke on the backside that the enemy missile will be confused, and its target will be missed

There is also a voice command in the cockpit. If the pilot does not have time to push the button, then he can launch a missile attack only by giving a sound. It is claimed that it will be more effective than Rafale in the attack

Powerful weapons will be installed in Tejas Mark-2

While there will be 11 hard points in the advanced version Mark-2 of Tejas, the weapons in it will be able to attack from air to the ground. Apart from these, the ability to protect itself at the time of the attack will also be present in the aircraft.

These weapons will be installed in the new Tejas

Air to Air Missile (BrahMos)

Air to surface missile

30 MM Gun

Anti-radiation

Air weapon

Laser guided bomb

Air borne attack systems will also be Made in India

According to Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary, only aircraft made under the Make in India scheme will be included in the Indian Air Force in the future. These will include LCA Mark-1A, LCA Mark-2, and AMCA. 114 multi-role fighter aircraft will be inducted into the Air Force. The IAF has also decided that in the future, all surface-to-air weapon systems will also be Made in India. At present, many indigenous radars have been deployed in the operational areas.

Tejas fighter jet squadron deployed in Sulur

In July 2018, Squadron No 45 Flying Daggers of indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas was deployed at Sulur Air Force Station in Tamil Nadu. This is the first squadron to fly Tejas. Earlier it was stationed in Bengaluru and it was here that Tejas was inducted in 2016.