IAF transport plane IL-76 makes historic landing at 13,600 feet in Ladakh’s Nyoma airbase | Video

The feat showcases the aircraft’s operational strength and the crew’s precision, achieved at a strategically important airbase in the Himalayas.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/iaf-transport-plane-il-76-makes-historic-landing-at-13600-feet-in-ladakhs-nyoma-airbase-video-8543026/ Copy

Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma. Image Credit: @IAF_MCC/X

In a historic feat, a Russian-origin heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully landed at the Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh at an altitude of over 13,600 feet, achieving what the force described as the highest touchdown for the plane anywhere in the world.

The airbase is located at a distance of around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The IAF described the landing as an enduring capability of the aircraft backed by the “exceptional skill, precision and professionalism” of its crew.

Also Read | Varanasi Air Show: IAF to showcase 100 aircraft, 15-20 lakh spectators expected; three green corridors planned

“An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world,” the IAF said on social media.

13,629 FEET. A NEW HEIGHT IN AVIATION HISTORY. ​An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world.

​A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew. ​A milestone that reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability. ​Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history. ​#IndianAirForce #IAF #Nyoma #AviationHistory #IndianDefence

@DefenceMinIndia

@SpokespersonMoD

@HQ_IDS_India

@adgpi

@indiannavy

@CareerinIAF

@air_veterans — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 7, 2026

“A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft’s enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew,” it said.

The IAF said the touchdown was a “milestone” that reinforces India’s strategic airlift capability. The strategically significant air base, located at a height of 13,629 feet, was operationalised in November last year. The airbase is capable of handling fighter jets, helicopters and transport planes.

Also Read | IAF Chief flies Kiran Aircraft on ‘last sortie in uniform’ at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad | Video

It was the fourth such air force base in Ladakh. The three others are located in Leh, Kargil and Thoise. The Kargil airstrip is located at an altitude of around 10,500 feet. The defence ministry has been focusing on enhancing infrastructure at almost all airfields along the LAC, including the Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) as per operational requirements.

It is also boosting infrastructure at Daulat Beg Oldi Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in the Ladakh region. The Daulat Beg Oldi ALG is located close to the LAC at an altitude of 16,700 feet and is known as the highest airfield in the world.