New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria took a sortie on Rafale aircraft yesterday at French Air Force’s Mont de Marsan air base.

RKS Bhadauria said that it was a very good experience and many lessons were learnt to take home.

#WATCH France: Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria takes a sortie on Rafale aircraft at French Air Force’s Mont de Marsan air base. pic.twitter.com/weLdlHrlLJ — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

“We will have many lessons to take home in terms of how to best utilize Rafale once it is inducted into our Air Force, and how the combination can be with Su-30, another potent & important fleet in our Air Force,” said Bhadauria.

He said that Rafale will be a game changer in terms of technology and weapons rafale has brought in.

France: Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria practices on a Rafale simulator at the French Air Force’s Mont de Marsan air base. pic.twitter.com/rK3A2rMkaG — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019



“In terms of technology & weapons Rafale has brought in, it will again be a game changer for IAF from our planning perspective, point of view of offensive missions & planning the kind of war we want to conduct in the coming years,” said Bhadauria.

Before taking the sortie, the Vice Chief Air Marshal practised on a Rafale simulator at the French Air Force’s Mont de Marsan air base, which provided a realistic imitation of the controls and operation of Rafale aircraft.