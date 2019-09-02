New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, along with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, on Monday flew a joint sortie in MiG-21 fighter from the Pathankot Airbase.

Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistan Army on February 27, after he engaged in an aerial dogfight with Pakistan Air Force aircraft, who were violating the Indian air space. Before being shot, Wing Commander Abhinandan downed an F-16 of the PAF by his Mig-21 Bison.

On August 15, Abhinandan was conferred with the prestigious Vir Chakra award. Vir Chakra is the third highest gallantry award in India after the Param Vir Chakra and the Mahavir Chakra.

The IAF pilot became a face of unflinching courage in the wake of his capture by Pakistan in February. Besides, he was one of the several fighters who intercepted the approaching Pakistani fighters. His actions made him a national hero in India.

The Indian Air Force Chief BS Danao is also a MiG-21 pilot and had flown the planes during the 1999 Kargil war while commanding the 17 Squadron, during the war.