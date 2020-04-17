New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter on Friday made an emergency landing in a field in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The chopper developed a technical snag, following which it had to make an emergency landing. It had had taken off from the Pathankot air base. Also Read - R-Day 2020 Highlights: India Displays Military Might, Cultural Heritage at Grand Parade; Apache, Chinook Helicopters Make Debut

Fortunately, the pilots are safe and no major damage has been reported. "The pilots are safe. The chopper made a precautionary landing after warning alert in its control panels," news agency ANI quoted IAF sources as saying.

It added,"The Air Force will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base".

Last year in Septemebr, eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet at the Pathankot Air Base in Punjab. The AH-64E Apache, flown by the US Army is considered one of the world’s most advanced multi-role combat helicopters.

The Indian Air Force had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters. On July 27, 2019, the first four of the 22 helicopters were handed over to the air force at the Hindan airbase by Boeing.