New Delhi: A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Rajasthan's Suratgarh on Tuesday evening due to technical malfunction. However, there has been no casualty as the pilot managed to eject safely, said an IAF spokesperson.

Taking to Twitter the IAF said that the incident happened around 8.15 pm during a training sortie. It tweeted, "During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life."

It further added that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

As soon as the aircraft took off, it developed a technical glitch after which the pilot ejected. The pilot landed safely and thereafter, emergency measures were taken.

This is reportedly the first such incident of the year. India bought Russian Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau-made MiG-21 in 1961. The IAF is still flying the aircraft even after many fatal incidents in recent times.