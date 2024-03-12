IAF’s Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer During Operational Training Sortie; Video

An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

An Indian Air Force Fighter jet crashed in Jaisalmer. The pilot has ejected safely.#IAF #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/5pUksIsLs1 — Chauhan (@Chau_0007) March 12, 2024

