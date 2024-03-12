By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IAF’s Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer During Operational Training Sortie; Video
An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
An Indian Air Force Fighter jet crashed in Jaisalmer.
The pilot has ejected safely.#IAF #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/5pUksIsLs1
— Chauhan (@Chau_0007) March 12, 2024
