Published: March 12, 2024 3:04 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Jaisalmer During Operational Training Sortie; Video

An Indian Air Force aircraft has met with an accident in the desert sector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

