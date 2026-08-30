Who is Divya Mittal? IIT-IIM alumna, UP IAS officer resigns after 13 years

UP-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal on Sunday shared her decision to step away from her 13-year-long career. Her most prominent work includes bringing running water to Lahuriadah, a remote village in the Halia block that had waited 75 years for tap connections.

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Divya Mittal resigned from his position as an IAS officer. Image Credit: @divyamittal_IAS/X

Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer and former Deoria district magistrate Divya Mittal has resigned from the Indian Administrative Service, ending her 13-year stint in the civil services. Mittal, a 2013-batch IAS officer, announced her decision in a post on X.

The 2013-batch officer, who has served as district magistrate in three Uttar Pradesh districts, announced her decision in a post on X. “Today, I have voluntarily resigned from the IAS, bringing to an end an unforgettable journey of 13 years,” Mittal said. However, her reason for resignation is unknown.

Who is Divya Mittal?

Mittal’s journey started in Rewari, Haryana, and took her through some of India’s top institutions—IIT Delhi for her BTech and IIM Bangalore for her MBA. After working in London post-MBA, she felt the pull back home and returned to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services.

Her first attempt in 2012 earned her a spot in the Indian Police Service. Aiming higher, she retook the exam in 2013 and landed 68th rank, securing her dream role in the IAS. Her administrative career in Uttar Pradesh saw her serve as District Magistrate across three districts—Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Deoria. She was subsequently brought into state governance as a Special Secretary in the Revenue Department.

आज मैंने 13 वर्षों की अविस्मरणीय यात्रा को अपनी इच्छा से विराम देते हुए IAS से त्यागपत्र दे दिया है। साधारण परिवेश में पलते हुए मैंने एक अच्छे, सफल जीवन का सपना देखा था। दिन-रात एक कर IIT दिल्ली और IIM बैंगलोर से पढ़ने के बाद, लंदन में नौकरी लग गयी। पर ‘सब कुछ’ पा लेने पर भी कुछ… pic.twitter.com/4VRXpK8nu8 — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) August 30, 2026

Mittal’s tenure in Mirzapur gained national attention after she brought running water to Lahuriadah, a remote village in the Halia block that had waited 75 years for tap connections. During her subsequent posting in Deoria, she became known for bridging the gap between policy and people, ensuring government schemes reached the ground level while taking firm administrative action when needed.

Announcing her resignation on X, Mittal looked back on her time in administration, “Deoria taught me that standing with what is right is not an option, but a duty,” she wrote. “Mirzapur taught me that ‘impossible’ is not a fact, but just an opinion.”

Reflecting on her time in office, Mittal noted that working with farmers, families in need, and people with disabilities taught her a vital lesson that every government file represents a real human life.

Why did Mittal return to India?

Prior to joining the IAS, Mittal worked in London after completing her management degree at IIM Bangalore. While she found professional success abroad, she couldn’t shake the feeling that something was missing. As she later reflected on X, “Even after achieving everything, something felt incomplete. The fact that I was not in my country troubled me.”

Mittal said her education, confidence and ability to hold her head high anywhere in the world were things she owed to the country and wanted to repay. “I returned and was fortunate enough to become an IAS officer,” she said. Mittal has now voluntarily resigned from the IAS after 13 years of service. However, her resignation has not yet been formally received by the Uttar Pradesh government.