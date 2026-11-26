IAS G Krishnaiah murder case: Nitish government changed rules to get accused Anand Mohan out of jail | Details

The Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to Bihar's powerful leader, Anand Mohan who was serving a 14-year sentence for the 1994 murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah and was granted relief in 2023. Now, the Supreme Court has revoked that relief. Anand Mohan has been ordered to surrender within a month.

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IAS G Krishnaiah murder case: Nitish government changed rules to get accused Anand Mohan out of jail | Details (File)

The Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to Bihar’s powerful leader, Anand Mohan who was serving a 14-year sentence for the 1994 murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah and was granted relief in 2023. Now, the Supreme Court has revoked that relief. Anand Mohan has been ordered to surrender within a month.

The Supreme Court has dealt a major blow to Bihar’s powerful leader Anand Mohan. The apex court has revoked the relief granted to IAS officer and Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah in the murder case. He has been ordered to surrender within a month. Anand Mohan was released from jail in April 2023 after serving a 14-year sentence. G. Krishnaiah was murdered in a mob in 1994, for which he was convicted. Before his release in April 2023, the then Nitish Kumar government of Bihar amended the Prison Act.

Under this, Rule 481(i)(a) of the Bihar Prison Manual, 2012 was amended. The amendment removed the clause that included the murder of a government servant. Following this amendment, the murder of a government servant on duty was no longer an exception. Such cases were treated like ordinary murders. This change in the rule was linked to the release of Anand Mohan. This claim later proved true, and Anand Mohan was released from jail just a few days after the notification of the rule was issued.

Bihar government’s argument

This decision of the Bihar government and the release of Anand Mohan were challenged in the Supreme Court. In July 2023, the Bihar government defended its decision in the Supreme Court and justified Anand Mohan’s release. In its affidavit, the Bihar government stated that the punishment for the murder of a civilian or a public servant is the same. The state government stated that a convict serving a life sentence cannot be denied remission simply because the victim was a public servant. The government released Anand Mohan after serving 14 years of his sentence due to favorable relevant reports. Anand Mohan’s conduct during his sentence was good, and he wrote three books from prison. He completed all the tasks assigned to him in prison in a proper manner.

Bihar government’s decision cancelled

The Supreme Court set aside the Bihar government’s decision to prematurely release Anand Mohan from prison. The court also declared unconstitutional, invalid, and void the notification issued by the Bihar government on April 10, 2023, amending Rule 481(1)(a) of the Bihar Prison Manual.

Amendment to jail manual unconstitutional

In 2023, the Bihar government amended Rule 481(1)(a) of the Prison Manual to remove the prohibition on premature release for those convicted of murdering a government employee on duty. The Supreme Court has struck down this amendment, declaring it unconstitutional.