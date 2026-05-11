Home

News

IAS, IPS officers invested in land before bypass clearance, prices jumped 11 times: Report

IAS, IPS officers invested in land before bypass clearance, prices jumped 11 times: Report

A major land investment by senior IAS and IPS officers has surfaced during the review of immovable property returns (IPR) filed in Madhya Pradesh.

IAS, IPS officers invested in land before bypass clearance, prices jumped 11 times: Report | Images: Representaive ,

IAS-IPS Officers Bought Land Near Proposed Bypass: A major land investment by senior bureaucrats has surfaced during the review of immovable property returns (IPR) filed by officers in Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 50 civil servants from different parts of the country bought agricultural land in Guradi Ghat, which is located in Bhopal’s Kolar area. The plots were purchased on the same day.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, investors were from different states, including MP, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana and Delhi.

Also Read: MP strengthens wildlife conservation with new reserves and corridors

Interestingly, the Rs 3,200 crore Western Bypass project was approved 16 months after the land deal. Ten months later, the land use was changed from agricultural to residential. This change caused plot prices to surge by 11 times.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

So far, no housing society has been registered for the project. According to the rules, the land should first be transferred to a registered society or plots must be officially allotted before the beginning of any residential development.

2.023 Hectares Bought In One Day

Four years ago, on April 2, 2022, nearly 2.023 hectares of land were purchased thorugh a single registry document with as many as 50 people jointly buying the plots.

According to the registry records, the transaction value of the plots was Rs 5.5 crore and the official value was Rs 7.78 crore.

Buyers Described The Purchase As An Investment

In the IPR document, the buyers of the land described their purchase as an investment made by ‘like-minded officers’. As per records, there were 41 actual buyers of the plots out of 50.

Bypass Approved After 16 Months

16 months after the purchase, Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the Western Bypass project on August 31, 2023.

As per the current route plan, the bypass is located just 500 metres from the land.

Land Use Changed

The land was categorised as agricultural at the time of purchase. But after 10 months of bypass approval, in June 2024, its use was officially changed to residential.

In 2022, the rate of around 2.17 lakh sq ft of land (a five-acre plot), which was purchased at Rs 82 per sq ft, rose to Rs 557 per sq ft after the diversion in June 2024. This increased the estimated value of the land to Rs 12 crore.

Currently land prices in the area are nearly Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per sq ft, taking the total value of the same land to around Rs 55 crore to Rs 65 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.