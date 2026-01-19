Who is IAS M Lokesh, the Noida Authority CEO removed in Noida techie death case

Home

After the death of Yuvraj Mehta, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken action against the Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M.

Image: x.com/@noida_authority

Noida techie death case: After the death of the software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken action against the Noida Authority CEO, Lokesh M. This comes just some days after the techie drowned as his car fell into the Noida drain in Sector-150. The software engineer passed away due to suffocation under water, along with suffering a cardiac arrest. On January 19, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, had ordered an investigation on the matter. As a result, the CEO of the Noida Authority, M Lokesh, has been removed.

He’s the Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, where the techie drowned due to the alleged negligence. The removal of the CEO came after a probe was ordered by the state’s chief minister.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.)

