New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Saturday sought the suspension of woman IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for ‘glorifying’ Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and posting a derogatory tweet against the former.

Choudhari is currently posted as Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per news agency ANI, the IAS officer had posted a tweet on May 17 demanding the ‘removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s face from currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him’. She also thanked Nathuram Godse for the assassination of Gandhi on January 30, 1948. Notably, she deleted the post after facing backlash.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Mumbai: We demand immediate suspension of IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her derogatory tweet against Mahatma Gandhi. She gloried Nathuram Godse, this should not be tolerated. (pic of tweet by IAS Nidhi Choudhari on May17,she later deleted the tweet) pic.twitter.com/Ir2lMldQmW — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

“We demand immediate suspension of IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her derogatory tweet against Mahatma Gandhi. She gloried Nathuram Godse, this should not be tolerated,” the NCP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.