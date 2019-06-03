New Delhi: Maharashtra IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari, who posted a controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi, has been transferred on Monday. From the Mumbai municipal corporation, Choudhari has been moved to the water supply department in Mantralaya. Besides, she has also been issued a show-cause notice by the Maharashtra government for the ‘derogatory’ tweet.

In the tweet, now deleted, the 2012-batch IAS officer, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, had called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues from across the world and his images from the Indian currency notes. She had also “thanked” Nathuram Godse, his assasin for ‘30.1.1948’, the day Gandhi was killed.

“What an exceptional celebration of the 150th birth anniversary (of Gandhi) is going on. (she had ended the sentence with a crying emoticon). High time, we remove his face from our currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute from all of us! Thank U #Godse for 30.01.1948 (sic).”

Later the officer had clarified that the tweet was ‘sarcastic’ and that it was ‘misinterpreted’. “Those who have misinterpreted my tweet of 17.5.2019 should go through my timeline. Even past few months tweets would be self explanatory. I am deeply hurt and saddened by misinterpretation to a tweet written with sarcasm,” she had tweeted.

Well, this is yet another from last month. Those who have misinterpreted my tweet of 17.5.2019 should go through my timeline. Even past few months tweets would be self explanatory.

I am deeply hurt and saddened by misinterpretation to a tweet written with sarcasm. https://t.co/1DJOxApobm — Nidhi Choudhari🕉☪️✝️☸️ (@nidhichoudhari) June 1, 2019

NCP president Sharad Pawar had demanded ‘exemplary’ action against the IAS officer for her controversial tweet on Gandhi. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar had said, “If the government doesn’t take action it would be deemed that its policy and intention has reached its lowest ebb”.

“A government official in a progressive state like Maharashtra making such insulting comments against Mahatma Gandhi, and the state government turning a blind eye to it is a serious matter,” Pawar had said.

The former Union Minister had further stated that her (Nidhi Choudhari) comments were not only condemnable but were fit for action against her.