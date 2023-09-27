Home

News

IAS Officer Rinku Dugga Who Emptied Delhi Stadium To Walk Dog, Compulsorily Retired By Government

IAS Officer Rinku Dugga Who Emptied Delhi Stadium To Walk Dog, Compulsorily Retired By Government

In May last year, IAS officer Rinku Dugga and her husband, Sanjeev Khirwar stirred a controversy last year after a photo showed them walking their dog inside an emptied Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi.

The photo had gone viral after its was featured in an Indian Express report.

New Delhi: IAS officer Rinku Diggu who infamously emptied an entire stadium in Delhi last year to walk her dog, has been compulsorily retired by the government, a report said on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Rinku Dugga, an IAS officer serving in the Arunachal Pradesh government has been compulsorily retired by the government, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

You may like to read

Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre officer, was posted as Principal Secretary, Indigenous Affairs in Arunachal Pradesh. She and her husband Sanjeev Khirwar, who is also a 1994-batch IAS officer and is currently posted in Ladakh, were transferred out of Delhi last year following a newspaper report that they emptied a stadium of athletes to walk their dog.

Dugga has been retired compulsorily under the Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972 after an assessment of her service record, the sources said, according to the report.

“Yes, orders have been issued compulsorily retiring Rinku Dugga based on her track record, they said, adding that the government has the right to retire any government servant “if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so”, they said.

In May last year, Rinku Dugga and her husband, Sanjeev Khirwar stirred a controversy last year after a photo showed them walking their dog inside an emptied Thyagraj Stadium in the national capital. According to a report by the Indian Express, athletes and coaches at the stadium had been asked end their practice sessions early that day and vacate the place so that the IAS couple could walk their dog.

The report quoted the sportsmen complaining that they were forced to ending their sessions and vacate the premises before 7 PM so that Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar and his IAS wife Rinku Dugga can walk their dog inside the empty stadium in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES