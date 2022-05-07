New Delhi: IAS Pooja Singhal, the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, has come under ED scanner in connection to a money laundering case linked to MGNREGA funds in the state. Premises linked to IAS Pooja Singhal was raided by Enforcement Directorate on Friday as part of its probe in connection to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand. Around Rs 17.51 crore cash was recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor whose links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family are under the scanner, the ED said.Also Read - Rs 19.31 Crore in Cash Found At House Of IAS Pooja Singhal's CA

Till now, ED confirmed that Rs 19.31 crore cash was recovered from two premises, including the from the house of the chartered accountant, that were searched in state capital Ranchi. Another Rs 1.8 crore cash was recovered from another location in the city.

The ED raids were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 18 different locations in four states including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab. In Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal – an IAS officer and secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology of the Jharkhand government – is now facing the heat for her alleged involvement in the MGNREGA funds fraud case.

Who is IAS Pooja Singhal and why Jharkhand Mining Secretary is facing ED heat