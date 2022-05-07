New Delhi: IAS Pooja Singhal, the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, has come under ED scanner in connection to a money laundering case linked to MGNREGA funds in the state. Premises linked to IAS Pooja Singhal was raided by Enforcement Directorate on Friday as part of its probe in connection to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand. Around Rs 17.51 crore cash was recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant-cum-financial advisor whose links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family are under the scanner, the ED said.Also Read - Rs 19.31 Crore in Cash Found At House Of IAS Pooja Singhal's CA
Till now, ED confirmed that Rs 19.31 crore cash was recovered from two premises, including the from the house of the chartered accountant, that were searched in state capital Ranchi. Another Rs 1.8 crore cash was recovered from another location in the city.
The ED raids were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 18 different locations in four states including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab. In Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal – an IAS officer and secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology of the Jharkhand government – is now facing the heat for her alleged involvement in the MGNREGA funds fraud case.
Who is IAS Pooja Singhal and why Jharkhand Mining Secretary is facing ED heat
- IAS Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government.
- Singhal is a 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and was posted as the deputy commissioner in Jharkhand’s Khunti district.
- IAS Pooja Singhal also serves as the chairman of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation (JSMDC).
- IAS Pooja Singhal has faced several serious allegations of financial irregularities during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner in Chatra, Khunti and Palamu districts, according to a report by Navbharat Times.
- IAS Pooja Singhal is married to Abhishek Jha, the managing director of Pulse Super specialty hospital in Ranchi. Premises linked her Pooja Singhal’s husband Abhishek Jha were also raided by ED in connection to the case.
- Pooja Singhal’s brother Sidharth Singhal, who was among the directors of Pulse Super specialty hospital, is also under ED scanner in connection to the alleged embezzlement of MNREGA funds.