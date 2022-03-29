Tina Dabi Marriage: Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi is in limelight again—courtesy her second marriage with Dr. Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer. Taking to Instagram, Dabi shared her pictures with Gawande from their engagement ceremony which reportedly took place in Jaipur a few days back. In the pictures, Dabi can be seen wearing a red saree, while Pradeep was sporting a red kurta and denim.Also Read - Why There is Large Number of Vacancies in UPSC? EXPLAINED

Soon, the news spread like a wildfire on social media after which people congratulated her, while a section of people raised questions on her decision. "She finally made a well-thought decision. One should never hurry into marriage/ relationship and regret it later. She deserves all the happiness in life", a Twitter user wrote.

Who is Pradeep Gawande?

Born on December 9, 1980, Pradeep Gawande hails from Maharashtra. He is a qualified doctor and was married before. He had completed his MBBS degree before cracking UPSC examination in 2013. At present, he is serving as Director of the Archeology & Museums, Rajasthan. He is reportedly 13 years older than Tina. If reports are to be believed, Pradeep and Tina were dating each other for four months before making their relationship public.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Gawande has also shared a video from a family celebration in which Dabi can be seen standing beside him.

This is not the first time, Dabi has hit the headlines. The IAS officer had grabbed eyeballs in 2018 as well with her marriage to IAS officer Athar Khan. However, their marriage was short lived as they parted their ways in 2021. For the unversed, both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were posted in Jaipur. The duo had stated that they had fallen in love during their training period.