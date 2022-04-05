New Delhi: Citing threats to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order, the Central government on Tuesday 22 YouTube channels including 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels for spreading fake news. According to news agency ANI, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account & 1 news website have also been blocked by the Central government.Also Read - I&B Ministry Blocks 22 YouTube Channels, 1 Facebook And 3 Twitter Accounts For Spreading 'Misinformation'

Giving details, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the YouTube news channels have been blocked for anti-India content.

Issuing a statement, the ministry said these YouTube channels used logos of TV news channels and false thumbnails to mislead viewers.

I&B Ministry blocks 22 YouTube channels including 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order. 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account & 1 news website also blocked pic.twitter.com/JtPC13MNHj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Further, the ministry added that these YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various topics such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir and as anti-India content shared by multiple social media accounts operated from Pakistan.