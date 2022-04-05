New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry on Tuesday blocked 22 YouTube channels for ‘spreading misinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order’ Of the total 22 YouTube channels, 4 were operating from Pakistan, reported news agency ANI. Besides, 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account, and 1 news website have also been blocked.Also Read - Koo Plans Voluntary 'Identification Tick' Option for General Users

I&B Ministry blocks 22 YouTube channels including 4 Pakistan-based YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order. 3 Twitter accounts, 1 Facebook account & 1 news website also blocked pic.twitter.com/JtPC13MNHj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Earlier in January, the Ministry had blocked 35 YouTube-based news channels and two websites that were involved in spreading anti-India propaganda in a coordinated manner over digital media, I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said.

Chandra had asserted that the blocking orders were issued under emergency provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites and flagged them to the ministry for immediate action.