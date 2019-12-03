IB SA/EXE Exam 2018: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released admit cards for the Tier III exam for the recruitment to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE). Tier III exam will be an interview stage during which the speaking skills of the candidate will be put to test.

Tier III exam will be held across the country on December 10. Candidates can download their admit cards from the MHA’s official website mha.gov.in or by clicking on the link recruitmentonline.in/mha13.

Steps to download IB SA/EXE Exam 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official MHA website mha.gov.in or recruitmentonline.in/mha13

Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to Download Call Letter of Tier III

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Admit Cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save a copy for future use

Alternately, click here to download your admit cards.

A total of 1,034 vacancies will be filled through the said recruitment drive.

The interview test, which is also called the personality test, will carry a maximum of 50 marks. Candidates will need at least 20 out of 50 marks to make sure that their Tier I and III marks are taken into consideration while preparing the final merit list.

The Tier II exam, meanwhile, was only qualifying in nature.