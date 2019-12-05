IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to declare the result of its Mains exam for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO), by month-end. Candidates can need to regularly check IBPS’ official website, ibps.in, for any update on the result and check it, once the same has been announced.

The IBPS PO Mains Exam 2019 was conducted on November 30. Those successful will qualify for the interview stage, which will be organised in February 2020. The details and call letter for the same will be announced in February 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,336 vacancies. The interview will be the final stage of the drive, with the Mains, as well as the Prelims, having already been conducted.

In the IBPS Mains exam, which was conducted in multiple shifts, had questions which were both objective and descriptive. The objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were asked on Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude, Data Interpretation and General Knowledge. The descriptive questions, meanwhile, were in English-letter and essay writing.

In order to qualify for the interview stage, candidates will have to pass all individual sections of the Mains exam. The cut-off of the interview stage will be determined on the basis of the number of vacancies.