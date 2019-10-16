IBPS Recruitment 2019 notification has been released on the official website ibps.in. The recruitment notification has been released for posts of Banker Faculty, Research Associate and Deputy Manager in Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

All the candidates interested to apply online for Research Associate and Deputy Manager must note that the application window will open on October 18, and will close on November 1, 2019. The exam for the same will be held in November 2019

Vacancy details of all the posts:

Banker Faculty – 1

Research Associate – 1

Deputy Manager– 1

Age limit

All those interested in applying for Banker Faculty (Technical), must note that their age must not be beyond 63 years, while for Banker Faculty, age bar is 61 years. For Research Associate (Technical, Deputy Manager (Accounts), people in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years should only apply.

A report by Jagran Josh said that age relaxation will be given to the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government rules.

Education qualification

For the post of Banker Faculty (Technical), a candidate must have a degree of B.Tech. or B.E or AMIE from a recognized university while for Banker Faculty, a graduation degree or a Post Graduation from any recognized University will do.

Further, a candidate should have a Degree of M.Tech or M.E from a recognized university if they want to apply for a Research Associate (Technical) post. For Deputy Manager (Accounts) post, a candidate should be a Chartered Accountant from ICWAI.