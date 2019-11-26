IBPS SO Exam 2019: November 26 is the last date to apply for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) at the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Interested and eligible candidates, who are yet to apply, can do so on ibps.in, which is the official website of the IBPS.

The online application process for the recruitment drive began on November 6. A total of 1,163 positions in six categories will be filled through it. While the preliminary online exam will be held on December 28 and 29, the Mains Exam (which comprises two stages), for those who qualify stage one, will take place on January 25, 2020.

Steps to register for IBPS SO Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CRPS Specialist Officers’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link ‘Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers IX’

Step 4: Then, click on the online application link

Step 5: Click on ‘Click here for new registration’ and fill the details

Step 6: Login using the registration number and fill the form

Step 7: Pay the application fees and press ‘Submit’

Step 8: You will now see your application form

Step 9: Download it and take a printout for future use

Candidates need to pay Rs 600 as exam fees. However, for those in reserved categories, the fees is Rs 100.

A final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both prelims and Mains.