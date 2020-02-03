ICAI CA Results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountants result 2019 on Monday on the official website of ICAI.

The official notification which was released January 13 had stated that ICAI CA intermediate and foundation examination will be declared on Monday (February 3, 2020) or Tuesday (February 4, 2020). “Candidates who have appeared for the examination in November 2019 can visit the official website of ICAI to check the results”, it added.

How to Check ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Examination 2019

Step 1: Visit the ICAI Official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Intermediate (Old and New) and Foundation result link given

Step 3: Enter the Registration number/ PIN and the roll number in the ICAI result link

Step 5: Download the ICA CA Intermediate and Foundation result

The results will also be available via email or SMS and candidates should register for the same on the official website.