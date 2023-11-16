ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Hotel Prices See Major Spike After Team India Storm Into Final

The price of flight tickets to Ahmedabad increased by more than 100 times for the dates near to World Cup final.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad Hotel Prices See Major Spike After Team India Storm Into Final

New Delhi: Team India registered a fantastic win against the Kiwis (New Zealand) on Wednesday paving its way to the final of Cricket World Cup 2023. With Team India’s entry into the final, fans are now waiting eagerly to witness the historic clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. While the identity of Team India’s opponent remains undecided until today’s match, the anticipation has already triggered a surge in accommodation prices across the city.

Trending Now

According to the reports, the prices of airfares have also witnessed a major surge. The price of flight tickets to Ahmedabad increased by more than 100 times for the dates near to World Cup final.

You may like to read

According to a Moneycontrol report, within October, the ticket prices for hotels increased from ₹24,000 per night to an exorbitant ₹2,15,000 per night. There has been a massive increase in hotel rates at hotel booking platforms like Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, and Agoda.

The rates of normal hotel rooms in Ahmedabad have also spikes. A person might have to pay around ₹10,000 for one night. However, for four and five-star accommodation, people have to shed ₹1 lakh for one night in the city, reported Moneycontrol.

A rise in prices of hotels and flood prices was seen also during the India and Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. At that time, hotels and ticket prices soared significantly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.