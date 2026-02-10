ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Traffic Advisory: Delhi police closes These routes, check roads to avoid

Home

ICC Mens T20 World Cup Traffic Advisory: Delhi police closes These routes, check roads to avoid

Diversions and restrictions may be imposed, as and when required, on stretches including , and the stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg

New Delhi: Owing to ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup matches, the Delhi police have issued traffic restrictions and diversions that will be in place around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18 and March 1. It is important to note that according to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be enforced from 9 am to 11.30 pm on match days in different slots to manage the movement of spectators before and after the games.

Here are some of the key details:

People were advised to avoid the following roads from 9 am to 2 pm on February 10, 16 and 18 and from 2 pm to 7 pm on February 13 and March 1 and from 6 pm to 11:30 pm on February 12

Delhi Police have advised motorists to avoid these roads during peak hours.

Spectators have been encouraged to use the Delhi Metro and public transport for hassle-free travel.

The nearest Metro stations are Delhi Gate and ITO .

Limited parking will be available near the stadium only for vehicles with valid parking labels

Free parking facilities have been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and under Velodrome Road.

Vehicles parked on restricted stretches will be towed and prosecuted as per law, the advisory said.

The traffic police also advised spectators not to carry prohibited items inside the stadium, including laptops, cameras, helmets, backpacks, eatables, water bottles, power banks, lighters, matchboxes, knives or arms, it added.

