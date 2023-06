Home

News

India

Ahmedabad Hotel Prices Go Upto Rs 1 Lakh For India-Pakistan World Cup Match

Ahmedabad Hotel Prices Go Upto Rs 1 Lakh For India-Pakistan World Cup Match

With months away from India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the hotel prices in the city have skyrocketed for October 15.

The arch-rivals will be playing the much-anticipated match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. (Representational Image: Freepik)

New Delhi: India-Pakistan faceoff on the cricket field has become a rare sight due to the frosty relationship between the two amid political scenario. With months away from India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the hotel prices in the city have skyrocketed for October 15.

The rates on several hotel booking websites suggest that unprecedented demand may have led to the sharp surge in the room tariff for October 15, when the arch-rivals will be playing the much-anticipated match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

You may like to read

Room rentals have gone up nearly 10 times, with some hotels charging close to Rs 1 lakh, while many are already sold out for that day. On normal days, room rent in luxury hotels hovers between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 in the city, according to a news agency PTI. It has jumped to Rs 40,000, and Rs 1 lakh in some places, for October 15.

As per the hotel booking portal ‘booking.com’, the rent for one deluxe room for July 2 is Rs 5,699 at Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in the city. But, the same hotel will charge Rs 71,999 if one wants to stay for a day on October 15.

Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel on SG Highway, which now charges nearly Rs 8,000 for a day, is showing the per-day room rent at Rs 90,679 on the match day in October. Similarly, Pride Plaza Hotel on SG Highway has upped its rental to Rs 36,180 for that day. The Cama Hotel on Sabarmati Riverfront, an otherwise budget-friendly hotel that would charge little over Rs 3,000 for the upcoming Sunday, has hiked its rental to Rs 27,233.

Owing to the unprecedented demand, rooms are not available for October 15 at ITC Narmada, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad, all five-star hotels in the city.

According to the office-bearers of the Hotels and Restaurants Association (HRA) Gujarat, the prices were hiked by hotels in accordance with the demand, mostly from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) as well as upper-middle-class cricket fans living in other states.

When inquiries start pouring in for some particular dates, hotels would increase their tariff, said HRA-Gujarat spokesperson Abhijeet Deshmukh. “If the hoteliers think that the demand is very high for a particular period, they will try to make some revenue because they are assured that rooms will be full despite higher rates. Once the demand drops, the room rentals will also come down,” said Deshmukh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.