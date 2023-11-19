Home

‘Common Team India, We Believe In You’ BJP Tweets Ahead Of WC Final; Congress RTs With INDIA Twist

India is playing Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup Final at a jam-packed Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. India is the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far with ten wins on the trot.

ICC World Cup Final 2023: The ruling BJP wished luck to the Indian cricket team ahead of the much-anticipated clash with Australia in the final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. “Come on Team India! We believe in you!” the BJP wrote on X. The Congress, while agreeing with its arch rival’s sentiment, did not however miss out on replying with a snide remark as the party retweeted the BJP’s post.

“True that! JEETEGA INDIA!” (India will win), the Congress wrote while retweeting the BJP’s post, cleverly referring to the INDIA opposition bloc which hopes to oust the BJP from power in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders to watch WC final on big screens at party HQ

Meanwhile, the Congress has put up giant screens at its New Delhi headquarters to screen the India Vs Australia world cup final.

Reports citing sources said the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior party leaders are watching the world cup final at the party’s headquarters.

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Rajasthan’s Bundi, are likely to watch the final match there, they said.

Earlier, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi wished the Indian cricket team good luck and said the entire country is behind them and is cheering for them to win the world cup.

UP Congress ‘havan’ for Team India’s victory

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress workers, led by state unit chief Ajay Rai, performed a ‘havan’ at the party headquarters in Lucknow to pray for the victory of Team India.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai, organized the ‘havan’ at the party headquarters and prayed for India’s victory against Australia in the World Cup final, an official statement from the Congress had said.

Rai expressed confidence that Team India will emerge victorious in the final against Australia and once agains bring the World Cup home as Indian cricketers have been playing exemplary cricket in the tournament so far, it added.

India is the only unbeaten side in the World Cup tournament so far with ten wins on the trot. Team India steam-rolled all opponents in the group stages and then went over New Zealand in the semi-finals on the back of splendid centuries by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and yet another menacing bowling performance by Mohammad Shami who ended up with a 7-wicket haul and was named Man of the Match for his contribution.

India is entering the World cup final as clear favourites, however, the Australian side– who are playing their eight world cup final and have a knack of winning big games when it matters most– will not be simple pushovers and are expected to the give the Indian side the fight of their lives.

Jam-packed crowds at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, along with 1.4 billion countrymen are cheering on the national side as India hopes to win the World Cup for a third time in history.

(With inputs from agencies)

